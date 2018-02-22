West Ham have had a

FC Inter News have the scoop here: the 25-year-old Portuguese international seems to be well liked in London, despite only racking up one assist in five Premier League games.

The former Sporting Lisbon player was signed for almost four times as much (at least

45m, if you count commissions) in the summer of 2016, after he had helped his country win the 2016 European Championship.

The Hammers are looking to reinforce their squad, but currently find themselves floating dangerously close to the relegation zone, and are fifth from bottom.

Yet Mario has already said that the Nerazzurri “are part of his past”. The biggest issue, beyond the price, will be whether West Ham can even stay up.



Currently on loan in London, Mario may not want to stay, and the Hammers may not be able to afford him if they’re a Championship side.