West Ham have rejected Marseille's first offer for Payet

As we previiously reported, Marseille have strong interest in West Ham's Dimitri Payet and they have already made a first bid for him. According to Sky Sports UK, Marseille presented West Ham a 19.1 million sterlings offer for the French international but the hammers rejected this offer. This was Marseille's first and starting offer so they will soon likely be back with a higher offer as they would love to bring Payet back in France. West Ham coach Bilic did recently state that Payet's future was in heavy doubt.



West Ham have had a very difficult season so far as they currently are in 13th place in the English Premier League standings. Payet has scored 2 goals and added 6 assists in 18 EPL games for West Ham. He had such a great Euro 2016 tournament as he had scored 3 goals and added 2 assists in 7 Euro games.