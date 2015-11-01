West Ham United are standing firm as Premier League rivals Chelsea continue to push for versatile England international Michail Antonio.





The Daily Star reports that The Hammers have stated they will not consider any offers for the 26-year-old who is adept at playing in defence or as an attacking midfielder. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been rumoured to be about to launch a bid for one of the Premier League’s most impressive performers but their London neighbours are determined to hang on to their best performers as they continue their fight for Premier League safety.

West Ham signed Antonio for just £7 million from Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2015 and the player has been one of the rare shining lights in a disappointing season for the club. His eight goals have contributed massively as under-fire boss Slaven Bilic looks to get his side back on track after last week’s 5-0 humiliation by Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.





S.M