West Ham identify former AC Milan defender as possible replacement of Bilic
26 March at 17:45The future of Slaven Bilic at West Ham is under very strict scrutiny as the Hammers’ boss has failed to live to expectations this season. West Ham are never been in race to qualify for Europe and currently sit 12th in the table, eight points above the dropzone.
Bilic’s contract at the London Stadium runs until 2018 but the Hammers’ board could well decide to sack the Croatian manager at the end of the season due to his insufficient results throughout the current campaign.
Today’s edition of the Mirror reports former AC Milan centre-back Jaap Stam has been identified as a possible replacement for Bilic as the Dutchman is achieving great results for Reading this season but is not on good terms with the club’s board that failed to finalize talks with a Chinese company interested in acquiring the Championship club.
Stam has thrown his Reading future into doubt by claiming: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future which I think is very important for myself and for the club.
“If you want to do something, you need to have a plan for what you eventually want to achieve.
“You need to know what you’re going to do with the team, the staff and the structure of the club.”
His contract also expires in June 2018 but West Ham can manage to hire Stam by paying compensation to Reading of just one year salary of the former AC Milan defender’s salary.
Go to comments