West Ham identify their replacement for Payet but Hammers will have to go head to head with Everton
25 March at 15:45West Ham are still missing the class of Dimitri Payet who decided to leave the Olympic Stadium in the winter transfer window. The Frenchman moved to Marseille in a controversial January move which made West Ham fans not happy at all, to say the least.
Now, according to the Daily Mirror, representatives of the Hammers have identified the perfect replacement for the talented French attacking midfielder.
The British paper reports that West Ham have set their sights on Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson who is impressing with the Swans this season.
The former Tottenham man has 11 assists and 9 goals in 31 appearances with the Premier League side and despite his contract running until 2020, West Ham believe the Iceland International would be the best choice to fill the quality gap left by the departure of Payet. Said that, West Ham are set to battle it out with Everton to sign Sigurdsson as the Toffees could also be looking for a new attacking midfielder given that Ross Barkley is being linked with moves to Tottenham and Chelsea.
Go to comments