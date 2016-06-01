Xhaka. Arsenal fans need not worry however, as the player in question is not The Gunners’ midfielder Granit, but his brother Taulant, a versatile 25-year-old who currently plays for Swiss giants Basel.

The player’s ablity to slot in at full-back or play as an attacking wing-back have forced Hammers boss Slaven Bilic to advise club officials to table a £4 million offer for the player. The East London side need to be quick of they want to secure the deal however, with Spanish side Valencia also believed to be after his signature.



Xhaka has been at Basel since 2002 and has been nurtured in the club’s exceptional youth academy. Having represented Switzerland from Under 17 to Under-21 levels, he opted to play for his country of birth Albania, where he has amassed 18 appearances so far.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler