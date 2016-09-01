Moussa Dembele.

West Ham United have made an official approach for Celtic striker The Daily Record has stated that the Premier League club, via its official website, has confirmed that they have made a £20 million offer for a player from Scotland. Whilst The Hammers stopped short of naming that player, the journal is convinced that it is the 20-year-old Frenchman who is the subject of the bid.

Reports began to surface on Wednesday that the London club were interested in the French Under-21 star, who has already bagged 19 goals so far this season for the runaway league leaders. West Ham has now become the first club to make advances for a player who is being monitored by Europe’s biggest clubs.



Celtic boss Brendan Rogers has insisted that Dembele will not be sold in January declaring that; “He won’t go in January. There’s no question about that. We don’t need to sell. We need our best players here for the remainder of the season. He has had a very good season and I can’t stop people writing about him or his valuation. But he’s very happy here and enjoying working and developing. That’s the reason he came here.”





Steve Mitchell @barafundler