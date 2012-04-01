In recent days there was talk of an interest from Inter and Roma for Pablo Zabaleta, the Manchester City right-back expected to be leaving in the summer. But now West Ham, however, as written by the Sun, would be in pole position to attract the Argentine defender with a reported two year deal that includes wages per week around 100,000 GBP. Zabaleta is enduring another rocky season for City, with some impressive matches mixed in with less satisfactory ones. Pep Guardiola has constantly been reiterating the importance of bringing in younger English players to the club, and the 32 year old Zabaleta could see this as the writing on the wall.

With West Ham bringing forward a potentially more formal approach than Inter or Roma, this could put pressure on both Serie A sides to solidify their interest in City’s defender. In contrast to West Ham, Zabaleta could find more competition for a starting role in Italy, but perhaps could be interested in a change of scenery. One thing is for certain, the odds of the Argentine remaining in Manchester seem to be decreasing.