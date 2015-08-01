Eder moving to East London, and French full-back Arthur Masuaku heading to Serie A.

Inter and West Ham United could be about to do business this summer as Calciomercato.com understands that the two clubs may be involved in a player swap deal. The Hammers are looking for a new striker whilst Inter are looking to strengthen their back-line and this may see Italian strikermoving to East London, and French full-backheading to Serie A.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic looks to have lost out on his quest to bring Liverpool frontman Daniel Sturridge to The London Stadium this summer and after last summer’s disastrous loan signing of Simone Zaza, may be about to try his luck with 30-year-old Eder who is surplus to requirements at the San Siro.



23-year-old Masuaku on the other hand, has had a disappointing year in England after joining from Olympiacos last summer and has made just 13 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio and the club’s new technical advisor Walter Sabatini, are set to sit down and discuss the possible exchange before pitching the idea to the Premier League side.