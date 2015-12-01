West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has already revealed that there is no future at the London Stadium for Italian striker Simone Zaza. At a press conference earlier this week the Croatian declared that; “I won’t select him anymore as we don’t want to pay the transfer fee. We will find the best solution for everyone and we will look for a new striker. We could try once more for Carlos Bacca even if he has not been playing regularly with Milan”.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zaza will head back to his parent club Juventus before heading out on-loan elsewhere (possibly Valencia). As regards Bacca, he is considered as un-sellable by both rossoneri CEO Galliani and incoming owners Sino-Europe. Corriere dello Sport states that to fund the clubs assault on the January transfer market, they will look to offload Luiz Adriano, Honda, Zapata, Rodrigo Ely and Sosa, then try to get Milan Badelj from Fiorentina and a new central defender.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler