West Ham join Chelsea in race for €33m PSG midfielder
21 August at 17:10West Ham have entered the race for Grzegorz Krychowiak, according to the latest reports.
The Mirror reports that the East London side is considering the PSG outcast. He is also liked by Chelsea, and was offered to AC Milan yesterday, according to the latest news.
The season has not begun well for the Hammers, who were pummelled by Manchester United on Matchday 1, and went down to Southampton 3-2 at the weekend.
Krychowiak has struggled in Paris, despite having been signed for €33 million last summer, and having also played a starring role under Unai Emery at Sevilla.
Though the same Coach made the same move to Paris, Krycho has struggled to play regular football.
West Ham have looked light in the middle of the park, but losing Dimitri Payet last season has had a major impact.
Krychowiak would go some way to helping West Ham, and is running out of space in Paris, with Neymar only making PSG’s midfield even more bulky.
@EdoDalmonte
