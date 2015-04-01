West Ham have entered the race for Grzegorz Krychowiak,

The Mirror reports that the East London side is considering the PSG outcast. He is also

The season has not begun well for the Hammers, who were pummelled by Manchester United on Matchday 1, and went down to Southampton 3-2 at the weekend.

Krychowiak has struggled in Paris,

Though the same Coach made the same move to Paris, Krycho has struggled to play regular football.

West Ham have looked light in the middle of the park, but losing Dimitri Payet last season has had a major impact.

Krychowiak would go some way to helping West Ham, and is running out of space in Paris, with Neymar only making PSG’s midfield even more bulky.