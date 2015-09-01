West Ham are interested in signing Torino star Joe Hart.

The Manchester City loanee is the subject of an offer said to be worth £15 million,

Also targeted by Chelsea, the 29-year-old is being kept under close observation by a number of Premier League clubs.

“We like Hart and would love to bring him to the club,” a source from inside the East London club told the Wapping daily.

“That is now one that will have to wait until the summer window. We had more pressing needs in the January window.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper was made to walk the plank at Manchester City earlier this season, but has undergone a renaissance of sorts at Torino while replacement Claudio Bravo has had a poor season at the Etihad.

This may have prompted Coach Pep Guardiola to

Footage recently emerged of the England goalkeeper heading to Milan, where he was reportedly meeting representatives from Chelsea.

He has also been linked to a move to Liverpool.



@EdoDalmonte