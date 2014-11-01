West Ham, Juve & Inter alerted as Serie A star drops social media hint on future
28 July at 18:00West Ham, Juventus and Inter are reported to be the most interested clubs in signing Lazio star Keita Balde. The Senegalese winger will see his contract expire in 2018 and according to several reports confirmed by calciomercato.com, the product of Barcelona academy does not want to sign a contract extension with the biancocelesti.
West Ham have made an opening bid to sign Keita but the player is willing to move to another Serie A club. The player did also rejected a chance to move to Tottenham as he aims to move to Juventus either this summer or at the end of next season.
Inter, however, are also keen to sign the player and given that Lazio and Juventus are not on good terms, the biancocelesti could refuse to send the player to Turin and push for their star to move somewhere else.
Meantime, the 22-year-old has posted a social media hint regarding his future. Keita is aware that he has received many offers from a number of clubs around Europe. The only thing he has decided so far is that he will be leaving Lazio anytime in the future. The Senegalese has yet to decide who to join and when he can do it.
