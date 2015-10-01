The future of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic is still unclear. The 28-year-old Croatian has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent weeks as clubs from around the world chase his signature.



Valued at around €50 million by La Viola Sporting Director Pantaleo Corvino, the Tuscan club have already had an offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian that matches their asking price. The problem is that the player is undecided whether to make the switch to the Far-East despite being offered a salary of around €15 million per season.



There are alternatives however, and La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the most likely of these looks to be West Ham United. Coach Slaven Bilic is looking for a new striker after off-loading Simone Zaza and The Hammers are believed to be in favour of bringing his fellow countryman to the London Stadium. Should this happen, it now seems unlikely it will happen during the current window. West Ham are already in talks with Sunderland over a possible return for Jermain Defoe and an outlay of the kind Fiorentina are asking for Kalinic, would have to be shelved until July.





