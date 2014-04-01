Reports from France state that West Ham United have made a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The 21-year-old Frenchman scored an incredible 32 times in 48 appearances for the Glasgow giants last season and his performances have had clubs all over Europe clamouring for his signature.





Now Le 10 Sport suggests that the Premier League side are ready to try to make a late bid to add him to their frontline before the August 31 deadline although also reporting that the player prefers a move back to his homeland.

It’s understood that Ligue 1 champions Monaco have identified Dembele as the man they want to replace teenage striker Kylian Mbappe who is set to make a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.



His current boss Brendan Rodgers however, remains confident he will stay in Scotland for another season at least and recently declared that; “Moussa is very content and happy. He looks very fit and hasn’t had a long lay-off. He is someone of great character. He is very stable, nothing affects him. Of course he is not a player we want to sell. Like all the players we want to keep him, but we know how football works and we will see what happens."