West Ham make an attempt for Chelsea and Man United target Lukaku

West Ham have been looking to sign a world class striker for some time now. Last summer they acquired Simone Zaza from Juventus but in the end his spell in England really was poor as the hammers shipped him out to Valencia. West Ham were also strongly after Milan's Carlos Bacca as they were inches away from getting him but in the end he preferred staying with Milan.



According to sources, West Ham also tried to get Everton's Romelu Lukaku but in the end he also turned them down as he said that he wants to play Champions league football. Manchester United and Chelsea are both strongly after Lukaku as they are ready to battle it our for him come summer time.



Lukaku has had a solid season with Everton as he scored 25 goals and added 6 assists in 34 games for Everton on the season. It seems like it will be a very heated summer for him ...