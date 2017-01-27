West Ham make contact with agent of Fenerbache defender with expiring contract
28 January at 12:50West Ham have made contact with sign Fenerbache defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim whose contract with the Super Lig giants expires at the end of the season. According to Turkish media, the 28-year-old defender will be leaving Turkey at the end of the season and the Hammers have already made contact with the player’s agent to complete a free transfer in the summer.
Ali Kaldirim has two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions with the Turkish club so far this season. He joined Fenerbache for € 3,75 million in summer 2012 and has 18 appearances with senior Turkey national team.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is said to be a long-time admirer of the Turkey International as the Hammers’ boss could watch Ali Kaldirim in action during his spell in the country when he was the manager of Besiktas. West Ham are reportedly very close to signing the Turkish defender in the summer.
Share on