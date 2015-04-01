Keita Balde has told a fan that he will stay at Lazio,

The former Barcelona youth has been linked to moves to Juventus, West Ham, Inter, Manchester United and Milan, but he has stonewalled almost every attempt at signing him.

It is well-known at the moment that the 22-year-old wants to move to Juventus but, according to CittaCeleste.it, told a passionate follower of the Aquile that he isn’t going anywhere.

“I’ll definitely play against Juventus,” he said alluding to the SuperCup final, “and in the end I’ll stay at Lazio”.

Juventus haven’t offered enough for Lazio (

He has also refused a massive

€20 million plus five more in bonuses) to let him go, even though his deal with the Eagles will expire next summer. Keita will be free to pick a new side come January.€32 million offer from West Ham, which Lazio accepted, as well as bids from Milan and Inter.