Dimitri Payet. The journal claims that the club now coached by former Roma boss Rudi Garcia have submitted a £26 million bid and that The Hammers are now considering this new proposal.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe , Marseille have upped their offer to West Ham for their want away play-maker. The journal claims that the club now coached by former Roma boss Rudi Garcia have submitted a £26 million bid and that The Hammers are now considering this new proposal.

The relationship between player and club has completely broken down and the 29-year-old has made it clear he will not be playing for the Premier League side anymore. West Ham have replied by stating that he will be forced to play in the reserves as this very public falling out continues to dominate the sports pages both in the UK and France.



It had been thought that Marseille had abandoned their pursuit of the player and coach Slaven Bilic declared on Thursday that; “The ball is in their court. They are the ones who expressed interest. Now they should act. I don't talk about numbers. All I'm saying is we were very firm, we know the market, we know how good or great he is as a player. Like everybody he has his price. Dimitri took his stance clearly. We took our stand very clearly and it stays the same, we are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants to sign them or even because they want to go home."