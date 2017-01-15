West Ham: Marseille president lands in London to discuss Payet transfer
16 January at 11:13President of West Ham Jacques-Henri Eyraud is expected to land in London today to meet West Ham over a possible January move of Dimitri Payet who has asked to leave West Ham and has informed the club that he will never be playing for them anymore in the future.
According to The Telegraph in England, West Ham have already rejected an opening bid of Marseille, though the Ligue1 giants are intended not to give up on the player and will present a fresh bid during today’s meeting.
Marseille had offered roughly € 23 million to sign the Frenchman in January plus € 2.5 million in case they manage to qualify for the Champions League.
West Ham are not willing to let the striker go in January, but an offer in the region of € 40 million could convince the Hammers to sell the unhappy winger in January.
Still according to The Telegraph, Payet wants to leave his current club mainly due to personal reasons as the winger’s partner is understood to have left London to move to Marseille with the couple’s children.
