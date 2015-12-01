West Ham name their price for wanaway star Dimitri Payet

West Ham have named their price for French star Dimitri Payet who has informed the Hammers that he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window and that he’s not willing to play for them anymore in the future.



The French star wants to return to his former club Marseille. Payet’s partner is said to have already moved to the French city with the couple’s children and Payet is willing to reunite with his family in France.



West Ham, however, do not want to sell Payet on the cheap. The 29-year-old star is pushing to leave the club as soon as possible but the Premier League side will only sell the player on their conditions.



West Ham have already rejected Marseille’s latest offer that was set in the region of € 25 million. The Premier League side have informed their French counterparts that Payet is not available in the market unless they raise their offer to € 35 million.



