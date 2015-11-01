‘West Ham not interested in Man City loanee’ says Bilic

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart has emerged as a possible transfer target of West Ham in the summer transfer window as the Englishman’s loan spell in Serie A expires at the end of the current campaign. The contract of Hammers’ goalkeeper Adrian also ends at the end of the current campaign and West Ham were rumoured to be considering swapping the Spanish shot-stopper with Hart in the summer transfer campaign.



West Ham’s boss Bilic, however, has denied that the club are interested in signing Hart at the end of the season suggesting that Adrian could pen a new deal with the club.



“We’ve been linked with many players and I consider Hart a top class goalkeeper”, Bilic said “He [Hart] has technical skills and personality but we are not thinking of signing new players in that position. We already have two amazing goalkeepers.”



​Then one more statement on former club’s player Frank Lampard who has just decided to retire from football: “He will always be welcome here, I’m sure he’d do well like he did as a footballer.”

