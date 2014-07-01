West Ham: Obgonna reveals what he misses about Italy

West Ham star Angelo Ogbonna talked to Tuttosport about his experienced in England. The Italian defender is being linked with a return to Serie A (AC Milan) and has confirmed that he misses Italy: “I miss good food, I came here and I have to say that at a personal level I’ve really improved. I miss many things about Turin but I also miss many things about Cassino, my hometown. When they offered me a chance to move to West Ham I didn’t thought much about it, I decided straight away. I don’t regret to have come here. The most important thing right now is to improve our position in the table.”



