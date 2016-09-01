West Ham United have announced the signing of Portuguese defender Jose Fonte. The 33-year-old centre-half joins The Hammers for a fee of £8 million and has signed a contract at The London Stadium until 2019.



Having turned down a new offer at St Mary’s, Fonte has been linked with several clubs but its Slaven Bilic that can now celebrate capturing his signature. After being unveiled to the media, the player explained that; “I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are.”



