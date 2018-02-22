West Ham: Ogbonna gets Italy call-up to replace Chiellini

Angelo Ogbonna has been called up to Italy national team to replace injured Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini. The bianconeri defender picked up a muscle injury yesterday night and right after the game Max Allegri confirmed that the Italy star would have not joined his team-mates in Coverciano tomorrow.



“Chiellini is injured, I don’t think he will manage to play for Italy, I think he will remain with us for the next two weeks. We’ll have time to recover in physical and psychological terms during the national team break”, Allegri told Sky Sport.



Italy are due to play two friendly games against England and Argentina during the break and Angelo Ogbonna has been included in the squad in place of his former Juventus team-mates.



The physical conditions of Chiellini will be monitored in the coming days but Juventus hope the experienced centre-back will recover in time to face both AC Milan and Real Madrid after the international break.

