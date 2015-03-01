West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet has told RMC that an eventual move to Arsenal would be welcomed by him. The 29-year-old Frenchman explained that; “I read that Wenger considered me as the missing piece of Arsenal’s play, but he said nothing to me. We conceded five at home against them recently when you see them play, as a ball playing footballer, one could only enjoy oneself playing in this team. They are candidates for the title every year.”



Payet has had a poor season after a fabulous 2015-16 and a wonderful summer representing his country at Euro 2016. This has coincided with a serious dip in form from his club who still remain perilously close to the Premier League relegation zone. Despite his indifferent form so far, Payet remains the Hammers most important player but the club’s owners are well aware of his current market-value and if the right offer came in next summer, they would almost certainly look to off-load their superstar.





