West Ham pounce on AC Milan target, unhappy Arsenal striker
14 March at 14:10West Ham have been looking for a new striker since last summer when the Hammers were about to sign AC Milan star Carlos Bacca. The Colombian, however, rejected the chance to move to East London as he wanted to play in a Champions League club.
According to The Times, however, West Ham have now a new target and that also involves AC Milan.
The British paper claims West Ham want to sign Arsenal unhappy striker Lucas Perez who is being struggling with game time at the Emirates Stadium and is considering leaving the club in January.
The player’s agent exclusively told calciomercato.com that his client is not happy at the club and that he’d love to move to AC Milan.
The rossoneri, however, would not be able to sign Perez if they don’t manage to sell a majority share in the club first. Sino-Europe have been delaying the closing date twice and the deal is now in danger of collapse.
