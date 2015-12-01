West Ham United will be interested spectators once again on Wednesday evening as Manchester United travel to France to face St Etienne in the second-leg of their Europa League tie. The reason for their interest centres on Les Verts 25-year-old Moroccan defender Kevin Malcuit.





The Hammers have already had two bids rejected last month for the player but according to Sunsport , the club from the capital are hoping its third time lucky this summer. Macuit is adept at playing as a right-back, a wing-back and even in midfield and it’s this versatility that has made him a priority target for coach Slaven Bilic.

St Etienne only paid £700,000 for his services from Chamois Niortais back in 2015 and are believed to want at least £10 million to let him leave for the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. The Hammers have already offered up to £8 million but the Ligue 1 side are in no hurry to sell and are prepared to wait for the right price before releasing their man.