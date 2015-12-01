West Ham preparing 10 million summer move for Moroccan defender
21 February at 09:08
West Ham United will be interested spectators once again on Wednesday evening as Manchester United travel to France to face St Etienne in the second-leg of their Europa League tie. The reason for their interest centres on Les Verts 25-year-old Moroccan defender Kevin Malcuit.
The Hammers have already had two bids rejected last month for the player but according to Sunsport, the club from the capital are hoping its third time lucky this summer. Macuit is adept at playing as a right-back, a wing-back and even in midfield and it’s this versatility that has made him a priority target for coach Slaven Bilic.
St Etienne only paid £700,000 for his services from Chamois Niortais back in 2015 and are believed to want at least £10 million to let him leave for the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. The Hammers have already offered up to £8 million but the Ligue 1 side are in no hurry to sell and are prepared to wait for the right price before releasing their man.
