West Ham are set to rival Manchester United for Kevin Malcuit,

The Saint-Etienne right-back was the subject of an offer from the Hammers during the

Having made three Ligue 1 assists this season, Malcuit has shined for the Verts, and is appreciated for his tactical nous and physical traits.

1 last season

West Ham have, it has been reported, let the concerned parties know that they would pursue Malcuit in the summer again.

Saint-Etienne signed him for a mere £500,000 from Niort in August 2015.

Malcuit - who has two years left on his current deal - played well against the Mancunians, even as the latter strolled to a 4-0 aggregate win in Europa League action.