West Ham rival Man United for €10m Ligue 1 star
07 March at 18:59West Ham are set to rival Manchester United for Kevin Malcuit, Le10Sport exclusively reveal on their website.
The Saint-Etienne right-back was the subject of an offer from the Hammers during the January window, with Le10Sport writing that €10 million may have been offered for the defender.
Having made three Ligue 1 assists this season, Malcuit has shined for the Verts, and is appreciated for his tactical nous and physical traits.
1 last season
West Ham have, it has been reported, let the concerned parties know that they would pursue Malcuit in the summer again.
Saint-Etienne signed him for a mere £500,000 from Niort in August 2015.
Sky Sports recently claimed that fellow enthusiast Jose Mourinho will send scouts to watch the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.
Malcuit - who has two years left on his current deal - played well against the Mancunians, even as the latter strolled to a 4-0 aggregate win in Europa League action.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments