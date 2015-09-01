West Ham sacks executive accused of racism

West Ham have sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry after claims he told agents the club do not want to sign any more African players.



The Hammers have acted swiftly following the allegations, having previously suspended him on Thursday.



According to the emails obtained by the Daily Mail, Henry wrote that the Hammers wanted to limit the number of African players because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not starting.



A club statement read: "West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press."



“Our action follows a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination. The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.”