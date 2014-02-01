West Ham scouts ‘impressed’ by promising Serie A defender
24 September at 10:40West Ham are looking for some reinforcement at the back and after the signing of Angelo Ogbonna in 2015 the Hammers could decide to take another Italian in East London.
As we’ve reported earlier this week, scouts of the Hammers had been monitoring promising SPAL defender Francesco Vicari last week. Representatives of the Premier League side attended SPAL’s away clash against AC Milan to monitor the performances of the promising 23-year-old centre-back who is playing his first Serie A campaign.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Vicari has impressed the scouts of the Premier League side who will return to Italy to scout the promising centre-back once again. The Hammers could also make a new attempt to sign Vicari in the January transfer window.
The Italian did also play in yesterday’s 2-3 home defeat of SPAL at hands of Napoli.
Vicari has one goal in six appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Go to comments