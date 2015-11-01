West Ham sent scouts to watch promising Serie A defender
21 September at 16:41According to Sportmediaset, West Ham are looking for a new Italian centre-back. The Hammers signed Angelo Obgonna in summer 2015 but the former Juventus star is not the first Italian to move to East London.
Paolo Di Canio, Antonio Nocerino, Alessandro Diamanti, Marco Borriello and Simone Zaza did join the Hammers in the past and SPAL Francesco Vicari could be the next Italian footballer to wear the shirt of the Premier League side.
According to Sportmediaset, in fact, scouts of West Ham were at the San Siro yesterday to watch the Italian defender in action.
Vicari, 23, can play in centre-defence and has just begun the first Serie A season of his career. Vicari, who played for Roma youth teams from 2008 to 2011 is contracted with SPAL until 2019.
The promising centre-back has already scored one goal in the current campaign as he found the net against Serie C side Renate in Coppa Italia.
