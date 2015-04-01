Jack Wilshere. The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bournemouth with his parent club Arsenal, now set to offer him a new deal at the Emirates.

Wilshere is reportedly not convinced that he will be granted any substantial playing time however with recent reports declaring that the player may even look to further his career abroad, it now seems as though the Hammers may be about to provide the perfect solution.



A source close to the journal stated that; ““West Ham want Jack and have put feelers out – which haven’t been rejected. Staying in London appeals to Jack and with West Ham now in the Olympic Stadium he can see a club as one that can challenge for European football.”



Wilshere is entering the final 12 months of his contract in North London with Arsenal bosses confident they can still command a decent transfer fee should they agree to any sale.