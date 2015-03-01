Johan Djourou back to the Premier League. The 30-year-old left North London four seasons ago to join Hamburg but the Swiss international becomes a free-agent this summer and according to the journal, has yet to decide whether to stay with the club.

Reports in Bild (via The Sun) suggest that West Ham are leading the chase to bring former Arsenal defenderback to the Premier League. The 30-year-old left North London four seasons ago to join Hamburg but the Swiss international becomes a free-agent this summer and according to the journal, has yet to decide whether to stay with the club.

Hamburg face a fight for Bundesliga survival this season and already rejected a January offer from Crystal Palace for the player stating that they needed him for the fight against the drop. Djourou came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made his debut in the season that the club last lifted the Premier League trophy; 2004.



After making 144 appearances for the club and after a series of loan moves, Djourou finally decided to make a permanent switch to Hamburg in 2014 where he has made over 60 appearances for the club.