Sevilla and West Ham are interested in Manchester United wunderkid Marcus Rashford, according to the latest reports.

The Sun exclusively report this morning that the 19-year-old is a transfer target for a

Sevilla’s director of football, Monchi, has been a known enthusiast of Rashford for a long time, but has also

While Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a admirer of the youngster, the Old Trafford side has a wealth of talent at the attacking midfielder position, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

His latest comments on the England international’s stock says a lot: “Marcus, he is 19. If he plays for Man United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it. But Rooney has scored a lot of goals”.

​Rashford has started eight Premier League games this season, scoring three times and providing one assist.

​Having played very little at the beginning of the season, he has bounced back recently to rekindle some of the form we saw last season, scoring two FA Cup goals, as well as one on international duty with England.