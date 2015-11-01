Sofiane Feghouli to Roma. Despite

What seemed like a certainty over the weekend is now facing an eleventh-hour hitch, as West Ham United have a re-think over the possible sale of wingerto Roma. Despite reports from the UK suggesting that a deal is almost done , Italian journal Leggo states that The Hammers are now unsure about the Giallorossi’s proposal of a loan-deal for the rest of the season followed by a permanent move next summer.

Under fire coach Slaven Bilic has already sent Italian striker Simone Zaza back to Juventus which has left the club short of attacking options. With negotiations ongoing with Sunderland for the possible return of Jermain Defoe and Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic still weighing up a move to China, the Premier League side need to bring in a replacement before allowing the Algerian to head to the Eternal City.



The paper now claims that Chelsea’s Charly Musonda will be the alternative with Sporting Director Frederic Massara having already opened talks with the Premier League leaders late last week.