West Ham star Dimitri Payet gets 24h protection after fans attack his house
25 January at 21:40West Ham have given their star Dimitri Payet a 24-hour protection after that some Hammers fans attacked his property earlier this week throwing eggs at his house in London, The Sun reports. West Ham fans were left disappointed –to say the least – when their star announced two weeks ago that he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window. Following that decision there have been countless chants against the Frenchman at the London Stadium not to mention that the talented winger’s car has also been vandalized by furious Hammers’ fans.
Payet is pushing to move to Marseille where his partner has already moved alongside the couple’s children. West Ham have rejected three bids coming of the Ligue1 side so far although Payet has informed the West Ham that he’s not going to play for them anymore.
With less than a week left before the transfer window shuts, the future of Payet is still uncertain.
