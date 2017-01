West Ham have given their starhrowing eggs at his house in London, The Sun reports . West Ham fans were left disappointed –to say the least – when their star announced two weeks ago thatnot to mention that the talented winger’s car has also been vandalized by furious Hammers’ fans.Payet is pushing to move to Marseille whereWest Ham have rejected three bids coming of the Ligue1 side so far although Payet has informed the West Ham that he’s not going to play for them anymore.With less than a week left before the transfer window shuts, the future of Payet is still uncertain.