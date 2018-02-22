Sono veramente orgoglioso di avere indossato questa maglia quando vedo come avete giocato ieri!!! Andate a prendere questo sestino scudetto adesso #FORZAJUVE



Wearing the shirt was an honour. I’m more proud when I saw your match last night now go win a 7th scudetto in row pic.twitter.com/yTSUPw4SHX — Patrice Evra (@Evra) April 12, 2018

Patrice Evra has shared an inspiring social media message to Juventus and their fans after the Old Lady’s controversial elimination from the Champions League.The Serie A giants scored three goals and the Bernabeu after losing the opening tie for 3-0 last week.The Frenchman spent two years and a half in Turin and shared this post on his Twitter account."Wearing the shirt was an honour. I’m more proud when I saw your match last night now go win a 7th scudetto in row"