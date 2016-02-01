Dimitri Payet could be tempted away from West Ham after all, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to

The Ligue 1 hopefuls have recently been bought out by Franck McCourt, owner of LA Dodgers, which has seen them be linked to a series of transfer coups. They’ve hired Andoni Zubizarreta as their sporting director, and former Roma Coach Rudi Garcia to manage the team.

It’s not been such a strong season for Payet, who has scored just two goals and made six EPL assists since the summer, compared to the nine goals and 12 assists he contributed to the cause in the 2015-2016 campaign, when Slaven Bilic’s side finished the season in seventh place.