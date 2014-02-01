West Ham star: Slaven Bilic 'takes banter well'
23 September at 14:10Not a lot of things seem to be going well for Slaven Bilic right now, but he’s got one aspect of being an East Londoner down: he can banter.
This is, at least, according to winger Michail Antonio.
Speaking to FFT ahead of today’s key clash with Tottenham, Antonio explained that his Coach “takes it well”.
It’s a good job that he does, because the season has begun badly for the hammers, who are currently in the relegation zone after winning only one game out of five.
Antonio mentioned the bantering as part of his frustration at being played at full-back or benched, part of the reason why only one of his nine goals last season came after Christmas.
“When I wasn’t in the team he spoke to me... but now I'm in the team we talk more,” Antonio said.
“Obviously every player wants to play, so if you’re not playing then you’re not going out of your way to speak to the gaffer. But now I’m playing I’m happy, and I’ll go over to have a bit of banter with him.
“He takes it well, and I do like to throw a lot around with him. For example: there was something that got taken off our pre-match menu for what we’re allowed to eat – I’m not going to say what it was – and I’ve gone up to him and said: ‘Where is this thing at?!’
