West Ham striker wants out as World Cup approaches

West Ham's change of manager from Slaven Bilic to Moyes on Nov. 7 has stagnated 29-year-old Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez's progress at the club. If the forward had been lukewarm under Bilic, under new manager David Moyes things have ground almost to a halt. Hernandez just doesn't provide what Moyes wants from the position, and West Ham's style under the ex-United manager has undoubtedly provided results but isn't one in which the striker can flourish.



Not even with striker Andy Carroll out injured did Hernandez see minutes. West Ham United manager David Moyes preferred to use Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini in what resembled a 5-3-2 formation, despite neither Arnautovic nor Lanzini being recognized center-forwards.



In a World Cup year, approaching a tournament that will see Hernandez -- Mexico's outstanding player of his generation -- at the peak of his powers, the situation is worrisome for El Tri and coach Juan Carlos Osorio. Hernandez has never actually headed into a World Cup as the starting striker for Mexico and under Osorio has had added responsibility and a growing leadership role in the squad. Obviously, the player and El Tri would benefit greatly from having a confident Hernandez heading into Russia 2018.