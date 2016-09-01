Having already been linked with a €50 million bid for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, it seems West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is looking closer to home to try to reinforce his attack. The Hammers, along with Premier League rivals Sunderland have been linked with a move for highly-rated Leeds United frontman Chris Wood.





According to reports from ESPN , the 25-year-old former Leicester City man is currently valued at £15 million which is believed more than what both clubs are prepared to pay at the current time. Wood has been in scintillating form in front of goal this season knocking in 17 in 29 appearances in all competitions as his side make a serious push for promotion back to English footballs top-flight.

West Ham want to be careful who they bring in to the club after the disastrous loan-signing of Italian striker Simone Zaza. The club from the capital have also been linked Black Cats frontman Jermain Defoe.

