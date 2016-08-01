Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato’s own Simone Togna, the 29-year-old striker’s agent claimed that “both [Bacca’s] family and he are very happy in Italy, and the club is happy with him.

“He's just won his first title [the recent SuperCup] with Milan, so what reason would he have to leave?” Barila added.

Bacca has netted six goals this season in Serie A, but the last one came in early October. Since then, the Colombian international has been firing blanks for both club and country.

His agent went to great pains to point out that Bacca was a consummate professional, however, claiming he was flexible with Milan’s plans:

“He was one of the first players to return to training.

“There's no problem between Carlos and Montella. Can Carlos play with Lapadula? You should ask the Coach!

Bacca was close to West Ham this summer: a cash-strapped Milan had agreed to sell the Colombian,

Simone Togna, adapted by EdoDalmonte

