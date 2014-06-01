In a dramatic U-turn, Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic could now be heading to the Chinese Super-League. Reports in Italy suggest that Tianjin Quanjian, coached by 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, have revised their salary offer to the player and a January switch could now be imminent.



The 28-year-old is valued at around €50 million and the club from the Far-East are more than willing to match that request. The problem has been personal terms; an initial offer of €10 million a season was rejected by the player but a new approach though to be around €15 million looks to have finally convinced the Croatian international to leave Tuscany and join the football revolution in China.



This will come as a blow to Premier League side West Ham United who were also in the hunt for a new striker to replace Simone Zaza. It seems now that their attention will be turned to both Jermain Defoe and Moussa Dembele.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler