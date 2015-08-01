West Ham target set to depart Fiorentina if Sousa is sacked
25 February at 17:50
There’s uncertainty at Fiorentina over the future of coach Paolo Sousa. The Portuguese tactician’s job is hanging by a thread after a poor series of results which culminated in the Tuscan club squandering a three-goal aggregate advantage in the Europa League against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday.
Should the former Juventus midfielder vacate his position, Quotidiano Sportivo understands that the future of Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic will also be thrown into doubt. The 29-year-old frontman has been linked with a move to China in recent weeks and is also still a reported target for Premier League side West Ham United.
The player has already rejected a lucrative move to the Far-East but the journal now states that losing his current boss will ultimately see Kalinic end his two-year association with La Viola. Tianjin Quanjian, who are coached by former Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, have always maintained that Kalinic is the club’s first-choice despite being linked with Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and are reportedly prepared to offer Fiorentina around €50 million to take him to China.
