There’s uncertainty at Fiorentina over the future of coach Paolo Sousa. The Portuguese tactician’s job is hanging by a thread after a poor series of results which culminated in the Tuscan club squandering a three-goal aggregate advantage in the Europa League against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday.



The player has already rejected a lucrative move to the Far-East but the journal now states that losing his current boss will ultimately see Kalinic end his two-year association with La Viola. Tianjin Quanjian, who are coached by former Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, have always maintained that Kalinic is the club’s first-choice despite being linked with Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and are reportedly prepared to offer Fiorentina around €50 million to take him to China.