West Ham target summer swoop for Barcelona defender
11 April at 21:20According to the latest reports from the Guardian, West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Yerry Mina with a view to signing him during this summer’s transfer window.
Since arriving at Camp Nou in January, the Colombian has struggled to secure a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI, leading to speculation that he could be allowed to leave on loan come the end of the season.
Following their shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League in Rome last night, it remains to be seen whether Valverde will be kept on by president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Indeed, he was non-committal when questioned on that very subject immediately after the match.
The former Palmeiras stopper’s situation could of course change depending on if and when a new coach should be appointed. Of course, The Hammers must fight off the threat of relegation before setting their sights on such ambitious targets ahead of 2018/19.
(The Guardian)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
