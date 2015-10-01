Having been recalled to the England squad, Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is the subject of more transfer rumours. The 34-year-old, who will in the squad to face Germany this evening in Dortmund after a four-year exile, has been told he will be allowed to leave his current club if they are relegated this season.





With this looking more likely with every passing week, it’s one of his former clubs, West Ham United, who look to be in pole-position to take him. A source close to the London Stadium told Sunsport that; “We remain interested in Jermain after trying to sign him in January.”

“He’s 34 but his call up for England tells you everything you need to know. We want to discover where he stands on the contract. We believe it's a free if they go down. Although his wages are high it would be a good deal for us.”

“We think he would love to finish his days at the club that groomed him. We will have a good look at him on April 15 when we are up there.”



Defoe has had another great season despite his clubs poor form, the former Spurs man netting 14 of the sides 24 goals this season.