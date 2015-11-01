Wilfried Bony this summer. The Ivory Coast international who is actually still contracted to Manchester City, is currently on-loan at Stoke City but has been unable to hold down a regular starting berth at the Bet365 Stadium.

According to The Sun , West Ham United are heading a three-way Premier League battle to try to sign strikerthis summer. The Ivory Coast international who is actually still contracted to Manchester City, is currently on-loan at Stoke City but has been unable to hold down a regular starting berth at the Bet365 Stadium.

The journal suggests that the Hammers look to be in pole-postion to land the player who has been a proven goalscorer in the Premier League during his time at Swansea City. Bony was actually the top goalscorer for the calendar year 2014 which earned him a £25 million move to The Etihad Stadium.



With that move ultimately not working out, Bony headed on-loan to the Potteries but is believed to be bemused as to why Stoke boss Mark Hughes has omitted him from the starting XI. Both West Bromwich Albion and Everton are also thought to be in the running to offer the player a lifeline this summer.