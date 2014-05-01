West Ham target Nikola Kalinic doesn't seem to be ending closer to China, if the latest reports are accurate.

This comes despite the fact that the Chinese Premier League club had offered the Croatian a gobsmacking €10 million a year salary!



This is the second time that Tianjin make Kalinic an offer, the first one coming five days ago.

The Fiorentina striker has netted eight Serie A goals this season, to add to the 12 he slotted in last season.

A former flop at Blackburn, the 29-year-old turned things around at Dnipro in the Ukraine, before catapulting to fame in Italy.

The Hammers desperately need a consistent goalscorer, seeing as Michail Antonio is the only player to have netted more than three Premier League goals. In second goal we find Manuel Lanzini… a midfielder!

The problem with signing Kalinic, however, is that it would force the Hammers to spend something in the region of €50m, the Croatian’s release clause.

(via our Italian page) claim that Kalinic has refused Italy and Juventus legend Paolo Cannavaro, who currently coaches Tianjin Quanjian.