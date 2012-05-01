West Ham to make statement of intent & fight Spurs for England midfielder
28 May at 12:17
According to Sunday’s edition of The Daily Star, West Ham United will battle it out with Spurs for the signature of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old’s time at Goodison Park looks to be coming to an end with negotiations over a new contract at a standstill and with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman close to the capture of Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Everton have valued the England international at £50M but the journal reports that Hammers boss Slaven Bilic wants to make a bold statement of intent this summer and will meet the Merseysiders asking price and the £140,000-a-week salary Barkley is understood to be asking for; a figure which will double his current salary.
Barkley himself has made it clear that he would like a move to London and has already been strongly linked with Spurs and a chance to join his friend Dele Alli next season.
