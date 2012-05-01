Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old’s time at Goodison Park looks to be coming to an end with negotiations over a new contract at a standstill and with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman close to the capture of Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.

According to Sunday’s edition of The Daily Star, West Ham United will battle it out with Spurs for the signature of Everton midfielder. The 23-year-old’s time at Goodison Park looks to be coming to an end with negotiations over a new contract at a standstill and with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman close to the capture of Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton have valued the England international at £50M but the journal reports that Hammers boss Slaven Bilic wants to make a bold statement of intent this summer and will meet the Merseysiders asking price and the £140,000-a-week salary Barkley is understood to be asking for; a figure which will double his current salary.



Barkley himself has made it clear that he would like a move to London and has already been strongly linked with Spurs and a chance to join his friend Dele Alli next season.